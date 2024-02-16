Sensex (    %)
                        
DGCA issues notice to A-I over incident involving 80-year-old passenger

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had sought a report from Air India on the incident

Air India

On Friday, DGCA said it has issued a show cause notice to Air India for not complying with the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). The airline has been asked to give its response in seven days

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Feb 16 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday issued a show cause notice to Air India regarding the incident of an 80-year-old passenger who collapsed and later died after walking from a plane to the terminal at the Mumbai airport as he did not get a wheelchair.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had sought a report from Air India on the incident.
On Friday, DGCA said it has issued a show cause notice to Air India for not complying with the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). The airline has been asked to give its response in seven days.
In the wake of the incident, the regulator has also directed all airlines to ensure that an adequate number of wheelchairs are available for passengers who require assistance during embarking or disembarking from the aircraft during their journey.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

