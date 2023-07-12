The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed cash-strapped Go First airline to carry out the maintenance of leased aircraft, while allowing lessors to inspect the planes periodically.The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also told the court that they have responded to the Resolution Professional (RP) of Go First, flagging shortcomings in the special audit report of the insolvent airline’s revival proposal.The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula asked Advocate Anjana Gosain, appearing for the DGCA, to tell the court how long it will take for the airline’s operations to resume.“If the DGCA is satisfied with the RP's response, it may take at least one week to 10 days for the airline to be given permission to restart its operations,” Gosain said.