Go First cancels flights until June 12 due to 'operational reasons'

Go First apprised DGCA of being able to operate 152 daily flights as soon as its resumption plan hits the tarmac

BS Web Team New Delhi
Go First

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 12:29 PM IST
Crisis-hit Go First on Thursday announced an extension in the cancellation of its services until June 12, 2023, citing "operational reasons".
In a statement, the cash-stripped airlines expressed regret for the flight cancellations and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Go First has offered a full refund to the original mode of payment for the cancelled flights.
"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," the statement read while mentioning that the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations.

Earlier on Monday, Go First apprised the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of being able to operate 152 daily flights as soon as its resumption plan hits the tarmac, company executives informed Business Standard.
Currently, under the administration of insolvency resolution professional Abhilash Lal, the airline has been inoperational since May 3. Before the cash-strapped airline went under, it used to operate 200 daily flights (until April).

In a resumption plan submitted to the DGCA earlier this month, the airline said it has the “requisite” number of employees — approximately 675 pilots and 1,300 cabin crew members — to operate the 26 operational planes in its fleet.
“We have told the DGCA that these 152 daily flights will be operated using 22 active planes. The remaining four will stay on the ground as spare aircraft to be used to ensure schedule consistency in case one of the 22 planes is grounded due to technical issues,” said one of the executives.

With spot airfares soaring in India, especially on routes where Go First had sizeable presence, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been hoping that Go First can resume flights, said a senior government official.
“That is the only viable route to bring down airfares,” said the official.
Topics : Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code civil aviation sector flight cancellation charges

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

