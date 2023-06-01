close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Skyrocketing airfares: GoFirst's absence, thunderstorms, demand to blame

The prices of the cheapest flights from Delhi to Mumbai stood at Rs 19,000 for one-way. Whereas, for Delhi to Dubai, it was Rs 14,000

BS Web Team New Delhi
Go First

Go First Airbus A320neo planes are powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W)-geared turbofan engines.

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 12:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Domestic airfares in the country have skyrocketed on certain routes. The ticket prices for Delhi-Mumbai, and Delhi-Kochi, among others, have gone above the roof, thanks to GoFirst's absence combined with the untimely thunderstorms that have resulted in the diversion of several flights.
Passengers making 24-hour advance purchases of air-ticket from Delhi to Mumbai will have to pay more than those making bookings for Delhi-Dubai, The Times of India (TOI) reports. The cheapest option from Delhi to Mumbai was Rs 19,000 for a one-way ticket. Whereas, for Delhi to Dubai, it was Rs 14,000, the report said.

While flights originating from Delhi have become pricier, those flying from Mumbai are no different. The fares for the 24-hour advance cheapest ticket for Mumbai-Leh stood at Rs 22,500, while for Mumbai-Kochi flights cost Rs 20,000.
Surprisingly, the eastern and north-eastern destinations, which are usually relatively expensive, were cheaper. For instance, a flight from Mumbai to Kolkata was reportedly priced at Rs 7,200, and from Mumbai to Bagdogra was priced at Rs 8,300.

Astonishingly, the fare for Mumbai to Delhi stood as low as Rs 4,700. However, the most notable change is the jump in prices of non-stop flights on certain routes, the TOI report said.
The upheaval in demand and supply situation caused by the absence of GoFirst is said to be the primary reason behind the abrupt change in flight prices. Notably, the carrier discontinued operations in early May.

Also Read

Go First likely to resume flights on May 24 with fewer aircraft: Report

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

NCLT admits Go First's insolvency plea, puts it under moratorium

Indian civil aviation system jumps to 55th rank in latest ICAO audit: DGCA

Sporadic rains hurt sales of summer products, firms counting on June

Pace of credit to MSMEs moderates in April: Reserve Bank of India

OTT platforms to display anti-tobacco warnings similar to cinema theatres

Govt spectrum usage charge collection halves to Rs 811 cr, AGR up 14%

Domestic tourists skip monuments for remote locations, shows ASI data


Another factor behind the skewed prices is the rise in the number of travellers during the months of May and June. Many people plan their vacations during these months, which appears to have added to the demand.
Topics : Indian aviation civil aviation sector Directorate General of Civil Aviation Civil Aviation Ministry Jyotiraditya Scindia BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 12:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

ICC World Test Championship Final: Timing, dates, when and where to watch

Tim Paine, Ajinkya Rahane, India vs Australia
3 min read

Amazon Ring to pay $5.8 mn over unlawfully accessing consumer videos

Amazon
2 min read

Skyrocketing airfares: GoFirst's absence, thunderstorms, demand to blame

Go First
2 min read

Report on India's transformation under Modi indictment of lost decade: MoS

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read

BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023
2 min read

Most Popular

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

Karvy Stock Broking
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon