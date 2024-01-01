Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Adani group signs planner, designer up

Adani Group announced on Monday that Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL) has signed up agencies responsible for planning and designing the Dharavi project in Mumbai.

DRPPL is a joint venture between Adani Group and the Government of Maharashtra.



“DRPPL is partnering with architect Hafeez Contractor, the US-based design firm Sasaki, and the UK-based consultancy firm Buro Happold,” the company stated. It further added that experts from Singapore have also joined the project team. Buro Happold specialises in urban planning and infrastructure engineering consultancy.

The company further mentioned in its statement that it aims to incorporate learnings from the Singapore Housing Development Board, established in 1960. This board played a pivotal role in creating over 1.2 million homes. “Singapore serves as an inspiring example for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project,” the statement elaborated.

In November 2022, Adani Properties won the bid to redevelop the Dharavi slum settlement, which spans 259 hectares, with an investment offer of Rs 5,069 crore. Following this, in July last year, the Maharashtra government passed a resolution to award the project to Adani. Last month, the project faced opposition from political parties concerning the rehabilitation of small-scale businesses operating from the Dharavi slum cluster.