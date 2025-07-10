Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Digital Connexion appoints CR Srinivasan as CEO to lead AI growth plans

Digital Connexion appoints CR Srinivasan as CEO to lead AI growth plans

CR Srinivasan

The company said Srinivasan has a track record of building and scaling high-growth businesses, including data centre, cloud, cybersecurity, and SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) services. (Image:X/@D_Connexion)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Digital Connexion, a provider of scalable data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions, on Thursday announced the appointment of CR Srinivasan as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Digital Connexion is a joint venture (JV) between Brookfield Asset Management, Reliance Industries Limited and Digital Realty. It is investing in over 140MW of AI-ready data centre capacity across Chennai and Mumbai in its first wave of investment to meet growing hyperscale and enterprise demand, according to a company release.

Announcing Srinivasan's appointment, Digital Connexion said he brings over three decades of experience across the telecom, IT, cybersecurity, and digital services sectors.

India has the second-largest number of active internet users globally, and with its domestic Artificial Intelligence (AI) market projected to more than triple to $17 billion by 2027 as per estimates, it is seen as one of the fastest-growing AI economies globally.

 

With digitalisation at the centre stage, there is an opportunity for rapid adoption of technologies amid an increasing demand for digital infrastructure, Digital Connexion said, adding that it is well-placed to offer solutions that meet requirements as cloud service providers, hyperscalers, and enterprises expand their digital footprint.

The company said Srinivasan has a track record of building and scaling high-growth businesses, including data centre, cloud, cybersecurity, and SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) services.

Prior to Digital Connexion, he served as the CEO of Sify Digital Services and also led the Tata Communications' cloud and cybersecurity business unit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

