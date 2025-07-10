Amazon launches 10-minute delivery in Delhi, expands quick commerce play

Amazon has rolled out its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, in New Delhi—marking a major step forward in its quick commerce ambitions. The launch comes after a successful pilot in three Bengaluru pin codes last month, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Amazon takes on Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto
With this move, Amazon enters direct competition with India’s leading quick commerce players—Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy’s Instamart, and Zepto—who currently dominate the sub-15-minute delivery market. These platforms offer a wide range of essentials, from groceries and fresh produce to gadgets and cosmetics.
Traditionally known for same-day or next-day deliveries, Amazon’s foray into 10-minute logistics reflects a larger pivot to meet shifting consumer expectations and tap into the growing demand for near-instant service among urban shoppers.
Service goes live in western Delhi, national rollout expected
The company officially launched Amazon Now in Bengaluru in June and is now expanding it to a large section of western Delhi. A full-scale launch across the capital is expected soon.
“It’s a large part of western Delhi right now, but it’s a very rapidly evolving network. So, you’ll very soon see it live across Delhi,” said Abhinav Singh, Vice-President of Operations for India and Australia at Amazon, in an interview with The Economic Times.
Also Read
Amazon Now promises 10-minute delivery for a range of daily essentials, including groceries, snacks, meat, personal care products, and fresh produce—mirroring the offerings of its quick commerce rivals.
₹2,000 crore investment to expand dark store network
The expansion is backed by a ₹2,000 crore ($233 million) investment announced last month to boost Amazon’s delivery infrastructure in India. A key component of this strategy is scaling up its dark store network—small fulfilment hubs near high-demand neighbourhoods that facilitate faster last-mile deliveries.
Amazon aims to operate up to 300 dark stores across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai by the end of 2025, according to The Economic Times. Rival Flipkart Minutes is targeting 800 such stores across India.
Quick commerce seen as key to India growth strategy
The launch of Amazon Now is part of the company’s broader push in India, where it has already invested over $11 billion since 2013. In addition to its quick commerce efforts, Amazon recently opened five new fulfilment centres to support faster delivery in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.
With urban Indian consumers increasingly prioritising convenience and speed—especially for daily essentials—quick commerce is emerging as a core battleground in e-commerce. Amazon’s aggressive entry into the space signals its intent to stay ahead in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving market.