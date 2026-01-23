DLF gears for senior housing entry, eyes sales in Mumbai, Panchkula in FY27

The developer is also eyeing more projects in Westpark Mumbai, Panchkula and Goa, along with a group housing project in Gurugram in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

This comes after DLF had reported a sharp fall in sales bookings to ₹419 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal (Q3 FY26) from a record ₹12,039 crore in the year-ago period.

In an earnings call, DLF Managing Director Ashok Tyagi said: “The firm had paused sales bookings in its ongoing ultra-luxury residential project 'The Dahlias' at Gurugram last quarter and also did not launch any new housing project.”

He added that this was done to accommodate design modifications to improve consumer experience, and needed approval from consumers who have bought a space in the project.

Aakash Ohri, managing director of DLF’s residential arm DLF Home Developers Limited, added that the company has now started selling apartments in 'The Dahlias' project from this quarter.

“The rates have gone up in this project by more than 25 per cent from the pre-launch, which happened in the October to December period of 2024,” he said.