Friday, August 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / DRA inks pact with Philippines' Balajadia Family office to invest $100 mn

DRA inks pact with Philippines' Balajadia Family office to invest $100 mn

This equal joint venture will be executed through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) platform

merger, merge, departments

The MoU was signed at the Philippines-India Business Forum in Bengaluru | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai-based real estate firm DRA Group has signed a pact with Philippines-based Balajadia Family office to jointly develop a commercial project with an estimated investment of $100 million.

In a statement, DRA Group said it has entered into a strategic cross-border partnership with Balajadia Family office, global investors and entrepreneurs from the Philippines.

"The collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will see the joint development of 1 million square feet of Grade-A commercial and retail space in India under Phase 1, with an estimated investment value of $100 million," the statement said.

The MoU was signed at the Philippines-India Business Forum in Bengaluru.

 

This equal joint venture will be executed through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) platform.

"The collaboration allows us to combine local expertise with global capital to drive sustainable real estate growth," Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director of DRA, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra units to recover Rs 21,413 cr of regulatory assets in 4 yrs

Tesla

Tesla leases space in New Delhi's Aerocity for 3rd showroom in India

Shah Rukh Khan, met gala 2025

SRK roped in as Zomato's new brand ambassador, appears in latest campaign

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

HPCL explores alternative crude sources amid Russian price, sanction risk

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF to invest ₹23,500 cr in ongoing housing projects in NCR, Mumbai

Topics : Real Estate News Real Estate Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon