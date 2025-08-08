Friday, August 08, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tesla leases space in New Delhi's Aerocity for 3rd showroom in India

Tesla leases space in New Delhi's Aerocity for 3rd showroom in India

Electric carmaker adds to outlets in Mumbai and Gurgaon as part of expansion plans

Tesla

Tesla will use the premises as a retail store and has deposited Rs 1.03 crore as a security deposit. (Photo: Reuters)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian arm of the US electric carmaker Tesla has leased retail space in New Delhi’s Aerocity for its third showroom in India. The space has a monthly rent of Rs 17.22 lakh, with a 15 per cent escalation every three years.
 
Tesla India Motor & Energy has signed a nine-year lease for the space, according to property registration information shared by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics company. The retail unit on the ground floor of Worldmark 3 in Aerocity spreads 8,200 square feet, translating to a starting monthly rent of Rs 210 per sq ft. 
 
 
Tesla has deposited Rs 1.03 crore as security deposit, which has a three-year lock-in period.
 
The transaction was registered with administrative authorities on July 30 this year, but the lease started on March 15 and rent from July 13. Along with the retail space, Tesla will get 10 parking slots for Rs 6,000 each per month. It will pay common area maintenance charges of Rs 33.5 per sq ft per month.

Also Read

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla launches first charging station in India at BKC, Mumbai: Details here

Acko Insurance

ACKO selected as preferred insurance partner for Tesla customers in India

vinfast auto, VF7, VF6

VinFast starts bookings for electric SUVs in India as Tesla makes debut

Tesla Model Y

Tesla launches Model Y in India, starting at ₹60 lakh for RWD variant

Santosh Iyer

Mercedes not aiming to chase numbers in luxury car space: MD & CEOpremium

 
Earlier this week, Tesla leased a retail space in Gurgaon for nine years to run its second showroom in India at a monthly rent of Rs 40.17 lakh. This space will function as a service centre, delivery centre, and retail store. The rent at this location will increase by 4.75 per cent annually.
 
The Gurgaon showroom is located on the ground floor of Orchid Business Park on Sohna Road and covers 33,475 sq ft, implying a monthly rent of Rs 120 per sq ft.
 
In March, Tesla leased showroom space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) — India’s most expensive commercial district —for a starting monthly rent of Rs 35.26 lakh (Rs 888 per sq ft). This lease is for a period of five years. The company launched its Mumbai showroom on July 15, coinciding with the introduction of the Rs 60-lakh Model Y car in India. 
 
In June 2025, Tesla leased a 24,565-sq ft warehousing facility in Kurla West, Mumbai, for use as a vehicle service centre and garage (excluding bodywork and spray painting activities). The five-year lease carries a starting monthly rent of Rs 37.53 lakh, or Rs 153 per sq ft.
 
Tesla’s registered office is located at Tablespace in Panchshil Business Park, Pune. The company has also leased a co-working office space near BKC in Mumbai.
 
  Tesla's real estate leases in India so far
 
Space Starting Monthly Rent Date Tenure
Office space in Pune Rs 11.65 lakh October 2023 5 Years
Showroom space in BKC, Mumbai Rs 35.26 lakh March 2025 5 Years
Office space in Mumbai Rs 3 lakh April 2025 1 Year
Warehousing facility in Kurla, Mumbai Rs 37.53 lakh May 2025 5 Years
Showroom space in Gurgaon Rs 40.17 lakh July 2025 9 Years
Showroom space in Aerocity, New Delhi Rs 17.22 lakh July 2025 9 Years
SourceCRE Matrix and others

More From This Section

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

HPCL explores alternative crude sources amid Russian price, sanction risk

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF to invest ₹23,500 cr in ongoing housing projects in NCR, Mumbai

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra units to recover Rs 21,413 cr of regulatory assets in 4 yrs

Noel Tata

First Tata Sons AGM since Ratan Tata's passing: What's on the agenda?

TCS

TCS layoffs signal AI-driven transformation in $283 bn outsourcing sector

Topics : Tesla in India Tesla Motors Tesla Model tesla india

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon