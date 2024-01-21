Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Steel Authority suspends two directors at direction of anti-graft ombudsman

The suspension will not affect the company's performance, Chairman Amarendu Prakash said in a statement

Steel Industry, JSW steel, Tata, steel, SAIL, Steel Authority of India ,ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, VTB Capital,Essar Steel,Numetal,Vedanta steel, Vedanta, Electrosteel Steels,Bhushan Power & Steel, METAL INDUSTRY

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's state-owned Steel Authority of India has suspended two board directors at the direction of the anti-graft ombudsman, the company said in a statement on Sunday, without specifying the allegations.
The suspension will not affect the company's performance, Chairman Amarendu Prakash said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Business is being carried out as usual. We are dedicated to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and ethical conduct," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Insurance ombudsman disposes of 92% of complaints in FY23

Establishment of aviation ombudsman needs deliberations: Aviation secretary

RBI ombudsman scheme can't be reduced to tantalising promise: Delhi HC

Insurers must curb product mis-selling: Insurance Ombudsman Delhi

You can now register claim complaints of Rs 50 lakh with insurance ombudsman

Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices, including EVs, from Feb 1

Kent RO Systems to enter US market, targets Rs 2,000 cr turnover in 3 yrs

Refurbishment work of runway 28/10 complete at Delhi airport, says DIAL

3 directors of SAIL, NMDC suspended for misconduct with immediate effect

Walt Disney, Mahindra group officials join USISPF Board of Directors

Topics : Steel Authority of India Steel producers Steel growth ombudsman

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon