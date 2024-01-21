Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tata Motors announces 0.7% price hike on passenger vehicles from Feb 1

The automotive industry has witnessed a trend, with various manufacturers resorting to similar price hikes in the early months of FY24

Tata Motors

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto giant Tata Motors has become the latest carmaker to join the price hike chorus, announcing a 0.7 per cent increase across its passenger vehicle portfolio, including electric vehicles. This price adjustment will come into effect on February 1, 2024, and aims to partially offset the ever-rising input costs.

This move follows Tata Motors' earlier decision in April 2023 to raise the prices of its passenger vehicle (PV) range by approximately 0.6 per cent, starting from 1 May. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The automotive industry has witnessed a trend, with various manufacturers, including industry giant Maruti Suzuki, resorting to similar price hikes in the early months of FY24. Maruti Suzuki cited inflation and heightened commodity prices as reasons for their decision, with the actual percentage of the price hike varying across models.

Adding to the chorus, German luxury carmaker Audi declared a price increase of up to 2 per cent for its vehicles effective 1 January. The rationale provided by Audi pointed to the escalating supply-chain-related input and operational costs, necessitating a price correction while maintaining the brand's premium price positioning.

According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) data, the company sold 43,859 units in December 2023, capturing 14.97 per cent of the market share in the passenger vehicle segment, up from 37,190 units and 13.08 per cent market share in December 2022.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Motors expects best sales in 2024 on back of fresh portfolio

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Motors July sales: Total sales down 1.41% YoY, CV sales down 4%

Steel Authority suspends two directors at direction of anti-graft ombudsman

Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices, including EVs, from Feb 1

Kent RO Systems to enter US market, targets Rs 2,000 cr turnover in 3 yrs

Refurbishment work of runway 28/10 complete at Delhi airport, says DIAL

3 directors of SAIL, NMDC suspended for misconduct with immediate effect

Topics : Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Passenger vehicle market share passenger vehicle sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon