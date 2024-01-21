Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Anarock revenue may rise 30% to Rs 575 cr in FY24 on strong housing demand

In the previous year, Anarock had posted a revenue of Rs 440 crore

Real estate

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Property consultant Anarock is expecting a 30 per cent growth in its revenue this fiscal year to around Rs 575 crore mainly driven by strong housing sales, its Chairman Anuj Puri said.
Anarock, one of the leading real estate consultancy firms in India, was established by Puri in April 2017.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Our revenue will easily cross Rs 550 crore this financial year and may touch Rs 575 crore," Puri told PTI.
Out of the total estimated revenue in 2023-24 fiscal, he said around Rs 400 crore will come from sales of residential properties on behalf of builders.
Puri said residential sales in primary market (first sale) touched an all-time high in 2023 calendar year. The demand remains strong across all price points.
"We expect demand to sustain in 2024 and beyond," he said, but cautioned that sales would be hit in case of abnormal price rise.
Puri said the company also expects significant revenue from consultancy services in non-residential segments like leasing of retail and warehousing spaces, land deals and capital market transactions.
In the previous year, Anarock had posted a revenue of Rs 440 crore.
It had facilitated sales of 18,500 housing units worth about Rs 20,000 crore during the previous fiscal.
Anarock has a presence across major cities in India and the Middle East. It has more than 2,200 employees.
The company deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales on behalf of its clients.
Over the last six years, Anarock has expanded from being a residential-focused organization to complementary sectors including retail, commercial, hospitality, logistics & data centres, industrial and land.
The firm also specialises in strategic advisory, investment banking, research & valuations and offers app-based flexible workspaces and society management services.

Also Read

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

India's housing market to continue with high demand, growth in 2024

Property registrations in Mumbai fell 12% to 9,923 units in June: Anarock

Housing sales value to top 38%, cross Rs 4.5 trillion in 2023: Report

86% housing projects launched between Jul 2017-Dec 2018 completed: Anarock

Tata Motors announces 0.7% price hike on passenger vehicles from Feb 1

Steel Authority suspends two directors at direction of anti-graft ombudsman

Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices, including EVs, from Feb 1

Kent RO Systems to enter US market, targets Rs 2,000 cr turnover in 3 yrs

Refurbishment work of runway 28/10 complete at Delhi airport, says DIAL

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anarock Property Anarock Housing demand Real Estate Realty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon