Pernod Ricard India appoints Jean Touboul as MD with effect from May 1

Touboul leads the India operations of Pernod Ricard after serving as the managing director of Pernod Ricard South-East Asia entity, based in Singapore

BS Reporter
Pernod Ricard

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
Pernod Ricard India has appointed Jean Touboul as its new managing director with effect from May 1.  
He will continue to report to Philippe Guettat, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia, and will be a member of the Pernod Ricard Asia Executive Committee.
Commenting on his appointment, Touboul said, “What I look forward the most in my new role, is to drive our many strategic priorities and the vast opportunities in a culturally diverse market that India is. I am very excited to have this privilege of leading a team of very dynamic and committed convivialists here. We have made huge strides in this market by building sustainable, industry-first operations while aligning with our focus on innovation and transformation.”

Touboul has held several leadership roles in Eastern Europe and headquarters, before moving to Asia as managing director, Taiwan in 2014, and later chairman & CEO of Pernod Ricard Korea.
He was appointed to lead as managing director for South-East Asia in 2021. He joined the Pernod Ricard Group in 2004 as financial controller & internal auditor of Pernod Ricard Europe.

First Published: May 01 2023 | 7:05 PM IST

