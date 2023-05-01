Pernod Ricard India appoints Jean Touboul as MD with effect from May 1



Touboul leads the India operations of Pernod Ricard after serving as the managing director of Pernod Ricard South-East Asia entity, based in Singapore. Pernod Ricard India has appointed Jean Touboul as its new managing director with effect from May 1.



Commenting on his appointment, Touboul said, “What I look forward the most in my new role, is to drive our many strategic priorities and the vast opportunities in a culturally diverse market that India is. I am very excited to have this privilege of leading a team of very dynamic and committed convivialists here. We have made huge strides in this market by building sustainable, industry-first operations while aligning with our focus on innovation and transformation.” He will continue to report to Philippe Guettat, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia, and will be a member of the Pernod Ricard Asia Executive Committee.



He was appointed to lead as managing director for South-East Asia in 2021. He joined the Pernod Ricard Group in 2004 as financial controller & internal auditor of Pernod Ricard Europe. Touboul has held several leadership roles in Eastern Europe and headquarters, before moving to Asia as managing director, Taiwan in 2014, and later chairman & CEO of Pernod Ricard Korea.