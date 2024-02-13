Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Edtech unicorn Emeritus: Now a case study by Harvard Business School

The case study follows the journey of Damera, an HBS alumnus, and Kalipatnapu, an alumnus of INSEAD, who shared a dream of making societal impact by bringing access to high-quality education

online education

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The story of edtech unicorn Emeritus has now become a case study by Harvard Business School (HBS), the company announced today.

‘Emeritus: Achieving Impact, Providing Access’, traces the first phase of the company’s founding journey by co-founders Ashwin Damera and Chaitanya Kalipatnapu, showcasing its approach to education which has expanded opportunities to learners globally, and previews the road that lies ahead.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The case study follows the journey of Damera, an HBS alumnus, and Kalipatnapu, an alumnus of INSEAD, who shared a dream of making societal impact by bringing access to high-quality education. Authored by HBS senior lecturer Ashish Nanda and research associate Zack Kurtovich, it chronicles the origins of Emeritus’s journey from idea to achieving global scale.

Ashwin Damera, Co-Founder and CEO of Emeritus, said, 'Chaitanya and I embarked on this journey to break down barriers to high-quality education. It is humbling to see our endeavour recognised as a case study by Harvard, a world-leading institution. This journey has been a whirlwind, and we hope that our approach to building Emeritus can offer some learnings to other entrepreneurs building mission-driven teams.'

Emeritus was founded in 2010 and became a unicorn in 2021, as it raised $650 million in series E. Emeritus offers customised and open programs in India, Singapore, Dubai, and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading institutions.

Also Read

Byju's controversies: The troubles hurting India's biggest edtech company

Is SHE for real?

Edtech giant Byju's CBO Prathyusha Agarwal, two senior executives quit

Status update

RBI deputy governor Michael Patra gets another 1-year extension

Aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney establishes R&D centre in Bengaluru

Adani-Hindenburg case: Plea filed in SC seeks review of Jan 3 verdict

Walmart sourced products worth $30 billion from India in last two decades

Govt negotiating with Gail to employ 34 people troubled by JBF crisis

McLeod Russel India submits fresh plan for debt resolution to lenders

Topics : EdTech Harvard Business School Education in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon