McLeod Russel India submits fresh plan for debt resolution to lenders

McLeod had earlier offered a one-time payment (OTS) of Rs 1,030 crore to lenders in settlement of the entire outstanding against their loans including interest

tea producer McLeod Russel

McLeod informed in its regulatory filing that on the request of the lenders, it had submitted a fresh resolution plan which is currently under consideration of the lenders

Ishita Ayan Dutt
Feb 13 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

McLeod Russel India has submitted a fresh plan for debt resolution to lenders, the company disclosed while announcing its results on Tuesday.

McLeod had earlier offered a one-time payment (OTS) of Rs 1,030 crore to lenders in settlement of the entire outstanding against their loans including interest. It also had a pact with electrode paste maker Carbon Resources for the sale of certain tea gardens to facilitate the payment of OTS. However, the validity period of the OTS offer expired on September 30, 2023, in the absence of consensus among lenders. McLeod's principal debt with the banks is to the tune of Rs 1,700 crore.
McLeod informed in its regulatory filing that on the request of the lenders, it had submitted a fresh resolution plan which is currently under consideration of the lenders.

Sources said that a draft resolution plan had been submitted towards the end of January. Instead of an OTS, it entailed restructuring of debt and a staggered sale of assets in the wake of weak market conditions.

The tea industry has been impacted by lower price and higher wage costs, which reflected in McLeod’s performance. The bulk tea producer reported a net loss of Rs 81.68 crore on a consolidated basis in the October to December quarter (Q3FY24) compared to a net loss of Rs 70.79 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 348.62 crore in Q3FY24, down by 28.64 per cent compared to Rs 488.59 crore in the year-ago period.

The results filing mentioned that the management is confident to arrive at a suitable resolution as acceptable to the lenders.

With the support of lenders in restructuring/settlement of debt and resultant rationalization of cost of borrowing and efforts for rationalizing operational costs, the company hopes to generate sufficient cash flow to meet its obligations and strengthen its financial position over a period of time.

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

