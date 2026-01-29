Eruditus partners with foreign universities to set up campuses in India

The proposed campuses include the Illinois Institute of Technology (Mumbai), University of Aberdeen (Mumbai), University of Bristol (Mumbai), University of Liverpool (Bengaluru), University of New South Wales (UNSW), University of Victoria (Delhi NCR–Gurugram campus), and University of York (Mumbai).

The company said the choice of campus locations is due to strong academic ecosystems, proximity to key industry clusters, and the ability to support global universities with on-ground campus operations and industry collaboration.

The new campuses will open from August or September 2026, with student intakes and programmes introduced in phases across universities. The initial offerings will focus on business management, economics, computer science, AI, game design, data science, biomedical sciences, MBA, accounting and finance, business of creative industries, information technology, immersive arts and financial technology, with additional programmes to roll out over time.

The academic delivery at these campuses will be based on the partner universities’ curriculum frameworks, assessment processes and academic oversight mechanisms, ensuring consistency with their global standards. Over time, the campuses are expected to support research initiatives and industry partnerships aligned with the universities’ global priorities.

“The newly established India campuses will enable students to earn internationally recognised degrees under global academic standards, while studying on campus in India and building strong academic and professional networks,” the company said in a statement.