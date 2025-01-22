Essar Renewables to invest Rs 8,000 cr in Maharashtra green projects

Essar Renewables Ltd. (ERL), Essar’s venture into the green energy sector, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to invest Rs 8,000 crore in renewable energy projects in the state.
The MoU was signed at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos, Switzerland.
With the MoU, the company plans to develop 2 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity in the state for its green mobility initiative.
The company will invest in a mix of round-the-clock renewable energy projects, primarily aimed at supporting the electric vehicle truck charging ecosystem of Blue Energy Motors and Greenline.
The proposed projects are slated to commence in the financial year 2026-27.
Commenting on the partnership, Ankur Kumar, chief executive officer, Essar Renewables, said, “We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with the Government of Maharashtra. This collaboration represents a crucial milestone in our renewable energy projects and also establish us a formidable player in the sector.”
Prashant Ruia, director, Essar, added, “As we navigate the global energy transition, this partnership with the Government of Maharashtra is a critical step in reshaping the future of sustainable energy for green mobility. With our investment in renewable energy and green mobility solutions, we are driving the state’s growth while positioning India as a global leader in the green economy.”
The company believes that the partnership aligns with Essar Renewables’ ambitious goal of surpassing 8 GW of renewable energy capacity over the next five years.
Additionally, as per the company’s statement, the investment is expected to generate direct employment for over 2,000 individuals.
The MoU was signed in the presence of the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s Cabinet Minister of Industries Uday Samant, and Ruia.