Q3 results today: HUL and HDFC Bank among 50 to post earnings on Jan 22

Q3 results today: HUL and HDFC Bank among 50 to post earnings on Jan 22

Q3FY25 company results, January 22: HUL, HDFC Bank, Tata Communications, NIIT, Heritage Foods, and IIFL Wealth Management will release their financial reports for the October-December quarter today

BSE (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee
Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), HDFC Bank, and Tata Communications will be among 50 companies to release their earnings report for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024 on Wednesday.
 
Major companies to also release their results for the third quarter today include NIIT, IIFL Wealth, and Heritage Foods.
 
The week beginning on January 20 is critical to the market with a whopping 250 companies set to release their financial performance reports.  Investors are keenly awaiting these earnings reports, which could set the tone for market sentiment in the coming days. 

HUL Q3 result preview

HUL, the company behind brands such as Dove, Vim, Surf Excel, and Horlicks, is set to release its third-quarter earnings. Brokerages tracked by Business Standard have projected HUL’s adjusted profit after tax  to be Rs 2,577.97 crore on average, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 1.89 per cent compared to Rs 2,530 crore in the same quarter last year. However, sequentially, net profit is expected to see a slight decline of 0.84 per cent. 
 
 

HDFC Bank Q3 result preview

India’s largest private bank, HDFC Bank, is also set to report its results for the December quarter. Key brokerages surveyed by Business Standard anticipate a subdued performance, with the bank’s net profit growth expected to be flat or slightly negative for Q3FY25. 

Market review

Indian equities faced a significant downturn on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex plummeted by 1,235.08 points, or 1.6 per cent, closing at 75,838.36. Throughout the day, the index fluctuated between a high of 77,337.36 and a low of 75,641.87, reflecting heightened market volatility.
 
Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended the session in negative territory, dropping by 320.10 points, or 1.37 per cent, to settle at 23,024.65. The index hit an intraday high of 23,426.30 and a low of 22,976.85.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan

  1. 20 Microns Limited
  2. Accelya Solutions India Limited
  3. Adroit Infotech Limited
  4. Allsec Technologies Limited
  5. Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited
  6. BLB Limited
  7. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
  8. Cigniti Technologies Limited
  9. Coforge Limited
  10. Comfort Intech Limited
  11. Comfort Commotrade Limited
  12. Elecon Engineering Company Limited
  13. Go Digit General Insurance Limited
  14. Gravita India Limited
  15. HDFC Bank Limited
  16. Heritage Foods Limited
  17. Hindustan Unilever Limited
  18. Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited
  19. IIFL Wealth Management Limited
  20. Indosolar Limited
  21. Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited
  22. Jamshri Realty Limited
  23. Keynote Financial Services Limited
  24. Kisan Mouldings Limited
  25. KMG Milk Food Limited
  26. Laxmi Organic Industries Limited
  27. Monotype India Limited
  28. NIIT MTS Limited
  29. Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited
  30. Persistent Systems Limited
  31. Pidilite Industries Limited
  32. Polycab India Limited
  33. Quest Capital Markets Limited
  34. RattanIndia Enterprises Limited
  35. R S Software (India) Limited
  36. RattanIndia Power Limited
  37. Shrachi Techno Projects Limited
  38. Spentex Industries Limited
  39. STEL Holdings Limited
  40. TAKE Solutions Limited
  41. Tata Communications Limited
  42. TIPS Industries Limited
  43. Tega Industries Limited
  44. Triveni Glass Limited
  45. Ushdev International Limited
  46. Vardhman Textiles Limited
  47. Wendt (India) Limited
  48. Yamini Investments Company Limited
  49. Zensar Technologies Limited
  50. Zenith Birla (India) Limited
 

