Q3 results today: HUL and HDFC Bank among 50 to post earnings on Jan 22

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), HDFC Bank, and Tata Communications will be among 50 companies to release their earnings report for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024 on Wednesday.
Major companies to also release their results for the third quarter today include NIIT, IIFL Wealth, and Heritage Foods.
The week beginning on January 20 is critical to the market with a whopping 250 companies set to release their financial performance reports. Investors are keenly awaiting these earnings reports, which could set the tone for market sentiment in the coming days.
HUL Q3 result preview
HUL, the company behind brands such as Dove, Vim, Surf Excel, and Horlicks, is set to release its third-quarter earnings. Brokerages tracked by Business Standard have projected HUL’s adjusted profit after tax to be Rs 2,577.97 crore on average, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 1.89 per cent compared to Rs 2,530 crore in the same quarter last year. However, sequentially, net profit is expected to see a slight decline of 0.84 per cent.
HDFC Bank Q3 result preview
India’s largest private bank, HDFC Bank, is also set to report its results for the December quarter. Key brokerages surveyed by Business Standard anticipate a subdued performance, with the bank’s net profit growth expected to be flat or slightly negative for Q3FY25.
Market review
Indian equities faced a significant downturn on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex plummeted by 1,235.08 points, or 1.6 per cent, closing at 75,838.36. Throughout the day, the index fluctuated between a high of 77,337.36 and a low of 75,641.87, reflecting heightened market volatility.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended the session in negative territory, dropping by 320.10 points, or 1.37 per cent, to settle at 23,024.65. The index hit an intraday high of 23,426.30 and a low of 22,976.85.
List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan
- 20 Microns Limited
- Accelya Solutions India Limited
- Adroit Infotech Limited
- Allsec Technologies Limited
- Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited
- BLB Limited
- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
- Cigniti Technologies Limited
- Coforge Limited
- Comfort Intech Limited
- Comfort Commotrade Limited
- Elecon Engineering Company Limited
- Go Digit General Insurance Limited
- Gravita India Limited
- HDFC Bank Limited
- Heritage Foods Limited
- Hindustan Unilever Limited
- Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited
- IIFL Wealth Management Limited
- Indosolar Limited
- Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Jamshri Realty Limited
- Keynote Financial Services Limited
- Kisan Mouldings Limited
- KMG Milk Food Limited
- Laxmi Organic Industries Limited
- Monotype India Limited
- NIIT MTS Limited
- Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited
- Persistent Systems Limited
- Pidilite Industries Limited
- Polycab India Limited
- Quest Capital Markets Limited
- RattanIndia Enterprises Limited
- R S Software (India) Limited
- RattanIndia Power Limited
- Shrachi Techno Projects Limited
- Spentex Industries Limited
- STEL Holdings Limited
- TAKE Solutions Limited
- Tata Communications Limited
- TIPS Industries Limited
- Tega Industries Limited
- Triveni Glass Limited
- Ushdev International Limited
- Vardhman Textiles Limited
- Wendt (India) Limited
- Yamini Investments Company Limited
- Zensar Technologies Limited
- Zenith Birla (India) Limited