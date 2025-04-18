EV maker Wardwizard slashes price of e-scooter range by Rs 13,000

Electric vehicle maker Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility on Friday said it has slashed prices of its product range up to Rs 13,000.
The company, which sells electric two-wheelers under the Joy brand, has taken the step to accelerate EV adoption across the country, it said in a statement.
The company has slashed prices by up to Rs 13,000 on selected models to strengthen its market presence and attract a broader base of EV consumers, the Gujarat-based firm said.
The revised pricing applies to models including Wolf 31AH, Nanu plays, and Wolf Eco, among others.
