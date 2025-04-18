Friday, April 18, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / EV maker Wardwizard slashes price of e-scooter range by Rs 13,000

EV maker Wardwizard slashes price of e-scooter range by Rs 13,000

The company, which sells electric two-wheelers under the Joy brand, has taken the step to accelerate EV adoption across the country

Representative Image: The company has slashed prices by up to Rs 13,000 on selected models to strengthen its market presence.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Electric vehicle maker Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility on Friday said it has slashed prices of its product range up to Rs 13,000.

The company, which sells electric two-wheelers under the Joy brand, has taken the step to accelerate EV adoption across the country, it said in a statement.

The company has slashed prices by up to Rs 13,000 on selected models to strengthen its market presence and attract a broader base of EV consumers, the Gujarat-based firm said.

The revised pricing applies to models including Wolf 31AH, Nanu plays, and Wolf Eco, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

