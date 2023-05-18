Everstone in talks to sell 41% stake in India's Burger King franchisee

The Singapore-headquartered buyout firm is in talks with Jubilant Foodworks, which operates Domino's in India, as well as a consortium of PE firms Advent International and General Atlantic, the report said.

Private equity firm Everstone Capital is in talks to sell its roughly 41 per cent stake in Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, the master franchisee of Burger King in India and Indonesia, CNBC Awaaz reported on Thursday.