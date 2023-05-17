Burger King's India operator posts bigger loss as costs of essentials rise

BENGALURU/CHENNAI (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, earlier known as Burger King India, reported a wider fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday, as it spent more on ingredients at a time when it is also expanding in India and Indonesia.

Restaurants in India have been feeling the pinch from rising costs of essentials such as cheese and milk, with expenses rising in recent quarters even as prices of vegetables have eased off their highs.

They are also wrestling with a slowdown in demand from inflation-weary consumers.

Earlier in the day, Domino's franchisee Jubilant Foodworks and KFC-operator Devyani International also reported downbeat results, in line with the performances of McDonald's-operator Westlife FoodWorld and Yum Brands franchisee Sapphire Foods.

Restaurant Brands Asia's consolidated net loss widened to 733.7 million rupees (nearly $9 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 670.7 million rupees a year earlier.

Its revenue from operations increased nearly 29% to 5.14 billion rupees as it opened tens of new restaurants over the past year to enter new cities and fend off competition.

Also Read From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today Armed forces veterans, get prime spots at King Charles Coronation Charles to be crowned King in thousand-year-old Coronation ceremony From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results GlaxoSmithKline Pharma's pre-tax profit falls 8% on govt pricing caps Deepak Fertilisers' Q4 profit after tax declines 9% to Rs 257 crore GlaxoSmithKline Pharma posts net profit at Rs 133 crore in Jan-Mar quarter REC net profit grows 33% YoY to Rs 3,065.37 crore in Jan-Mar quarter Whirlpool net profit down 24.6% YoY to Rs 63.7 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

However, total expenses also rose roughly 29%, taking the shine off the topline growth of the company, which also operates Restaurant Brands International's Popeyes restaurants in India and Indonesia.

Restaurant Brands Asia's shares closed marginally lower on Wednesday before it reported results. They have fallen 4% so far this year. ($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Savio D'Souza)