Extended Iran conflict may disrupt L&T's order inflows, regional projects

Energy supplies will be disrupted if there is a blockade of the Straits of Hormuz and Houthi action in the Red Sea. Key shipping routes in the Red Sea and Persian Gulf may be shut for indeterminate periods. GCC airspace is shut at the moment with uncertain timelines. Crude and gas prices have spiked and global trade could be disrupted. Freight rates and insurance premiums are climbing.

India is a massive energy importer with a big diaspora across the Middle East and West Asia. Listed Indian companies have significant exposures across various nations in the region. Apart from short-term disruptions and possible war damage, there could be a slowdown in real estate markets due to sentiment being affected.

Larsen & Toubro , for example, derives 50 per cent of its Q3FY26 order book and over 40 per cent of revenue from the region, suggesting likely near-term issues. Longer-term impact is hard to ascertain since that would depend on the length and intensity of conflict. Other engineering firms like KEC International and Kalpataru Projects International also have big regional exposures, as do Cummins India, Thermax and AIA Engineering.

Over the 9MFY26, L&T has derived 37 per cent of its Rs 7.33 trillion order book from the region with order inflows of Rs 3.46 trillion. It is a dominant contractor in hydrocarbon projects with operations along the Persian Gulf in East Saudi Arabia.

KEC International’s overall order book of Rs 36,700 crore has 20 per cent contribution from this region while it contributed a 28 per cent share of the 9MFY26 order inflows of Rs 21,300 crore. Kalpataru (KPIL) has 11 per cent regional contribution to its order book of Rs 63,300 crore across 9MFY26.

Freight disruptions may hurt AIA Engineering’s exports, which contribute 65 per cent of revenue, with 6.6 per cent direct exposure to the region. Exports of Cummins India and Thermax, too, could be adversely impacted. Cummins India has 17 per cent export share in revenues in FY25, down from 26–27 per cent in FY23, with direct exposure to the Middle East and also to Europe, where the route may be disrupted. Thermax had 39 per cent of 9MFY26 order inflows from exports and its exposure to the UAE includes a large industrial infrastructure contract with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

In Q3FY26, L&T reported a small miss on revenues, while operating profit margin was above consensus and working capital management continued to improve. The order inflow continued, including orders from the Middle East and a maiden order for an offshore wind project from Europe. It retained guidance on most metrics.

L&T reported 18 per cent y-o-y growth in core engineering and construction (E&C) ordering in Q3 despite a high base. Consolidated recurring net profit at Rs 4,408 crore grew by 31 per cent y-o-y. The order book is Rs 7.33 trillion, up 30 per cent y-o-y. The management is confident of guidance of 15 per cent y-o-y revenue growth for FY26. The full-year operating profit margin target was at 8.5 per cent. The net working capital guidance was moved to 10 per cent of sales from 12 per cent earlier.

The 11 per cent y-o-y growth in core revenues and 19 per cent y-o-y growth in core operating profit in Q3FY26 both marginally missed consensus and were boosted by real estate bookings, which may be lumpy and not consistently sustainable.

L&T’s prospect pipeline for Q4FY26 was estimated at Rs 5.9 trillion, up 7 per cent y-o-y, spread across infrastructure at Rs 4.02 trillion (Rs 4 trillion in Q4FY25), hydrocarbon at Rs 1.26 trillion (Rs 1.44 trillion), carbon at Rs 0.4 trillion (Rs 0.01 trillion), and hi-tech at Rs 0.42 trillion (Rs 0.07 trillion last year). This was prior to the conflict.