Fidelity International doubles office space to 50,000 sq ft in Bengaluru

Fidelity International

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Global investment firm Fidelity International has expanded its office space in Bengaluru to 50,000 square feet, doubling its previous capacity.
 
Located in Manyata Tech Park, the office initially spanned 25,000 square feet, with plans for expansion to accommodate 700–800 employees in a dynamic hybrid working setup, aligned with the company’s policies. Since commencing operations in Bengaluru, the office has developed specialised capabilities in cyber security, infrastructure services, and asset management operations.
 
“The workspace matches our global standards. It’s a true plug-and-play office, with best-in-class phygital infrastructure, planned for a hybrid working setup that supports the demands of our business in a sustainable way,” said Sunil Dhawan, director - corporate property services, Fidelity International.
 
 
In July 2023, Fidelity expanded its presence in India by opening its first office in Bengaluru, adding to existing locations in Gurugram and Mumbai. This move aligns with its strategy to strengthen its footprint in the country and leverage India's talent pool.
 
The firm aims to meet evolving business and client needs by tapping into skilled professionals. The Bengaluru office began onboarding new hires during this period.
 
“Our real estate expansion in Bengaluru is aligned with our long-term vision to strengthen our presence in India. The doubling of our office space in the region reflects the confidence in its potential. We are committed to nurturing capabilities here, developing local talent, and delivering value that will support our global operations,” said Upasna Nischal, India site head and head of HR, Fidelity International.

