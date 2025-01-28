Business Standard

France's Alstom gets Rs 1,285 cr contract to supply parts for Vande Bharat

French railway manufacturer awarded Rs 1,285 crore contract

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

Dhruvaksh Saha Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

French rail major Alstom has been awarded a contract worth around Rs 1285 crore to supply equipment and related maintenance for 17 Vande Bharat sleeper trains, the company said on Tuesday.
 
The sleeper version of the Vande Bharat trains is nearing commissioning, and will allow the flagship train of the present government to finally undertake long distance journeys.
 
The global railway major will supply Mitrac traction components and other electrical equipment for the trains under €144 million (approx. Rs 1285 cr) contract awarded by the Indian Railways.
 
“The contract also includes preventive and corrective maintenance of the traction and major electric equipment, as well as support services, for a five-year period, after completion of warranty, at various railway depots. The equipment will be installed in 24-car sleeper train sets on the Vande Bharat platform, designed to run at a maximum speed of 180 km/h, with a service speed of 160 km/h,” the company said.
 
 
The company’s India business -- Alstom India -- already has a major presence in manufacturing, and was also one of the players that bid for the manufacturing of Vande Bharat trains across multiple tenders.

It will supply its component and equipment systems to the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), in Chennai, where the first Vande Bharat train set was developed.
 
“The contract execution will be done at the Maneja site, with a prototype delivery expected to begin by August 2026 followed by serial production, which is due to commence in 2027. The maintenance contract will consequently start in 2029,” Alstom said.
 
The site was established in 1996.
 
Alstom has engineering and industrial presence for components with the sites of Savli (bogies), Coimbatore and Maneja (bogies and traction equipment).

Topics : Vande Bharat train Vande bharat Alstom Alstom India

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

