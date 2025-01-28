Business Standard

JSW Infra Q3FY25 results: Net profit grows 31% amid higher cargo volumes

JSW Infra Q3FY25 results: Net profit grows 31% amid higher cargo volumes

In Q3 FY25, the company handled cargo volumes of 29.4 million tonnes, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y

JSW Infrastructure

Image: JSW Infrastructure

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Infrastructure (JSW Infra) posted a 31.6 per cent annual increase in profit attributable to the owners of the company for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25). The profit stood at Rs 329.76 crore.
 
The company's revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 25.71 per cent, driven by higher cargo volumes handled during the quarter and the integration of the recently acquired logistics firm, Navkar Corporation.
 
The company’s revenue from operations for Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 1,181.83 crore, exceeding the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,118.50 crore.
 
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 670 crore, with a margin of 52.9 per cent.
 
 
In Q3 FY25, the company handled cargo volumes of 29.4 million tonnes, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y. The volume increase was attributed to increased capacity utilisation at the coal terminal at Paradip Port in Odisha, contributions from PNP Port in Maharashtra, and a liquid storage terminal in the UAE, the company said.

However, the company stated that growth was partially offset by lower cargo volumes at the iron ore terminal in Paradip, as India is witnessing a decline in iron ore exports. The company’s chief financial officer, Lalit Singhvi, expects a recovery in the next quarter.
 
In Q3 FY25, the company’s third-party volume increased by 31 per cent Y-o-Y, constituting 49 per cent of its total cargo volumes.
 
During the quarter, the company enhanced its total capacity to 174 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), up from 170 mtpa, through capacity expansions at Mangalore Coal Terminal, PNP Port, and interim operations at a liquid terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).
 
The company aims to expand its total capacity to 400 mtpa by FY30 or earlier, with a capital expenditure (capex) plan of Rs 30,000 crore. The expansion will include greenfield, brownfield, and other projects, said Rinkesh Roy, joint managing director and chief executive officer of the company. Roy also stated that the company will continuously seek value-accretive inorganic opportunities.
 
Additionally, the company has increased its total capex guidance to Rs 39,000 crore, with an additional Rs 9,000 crore earmarked for expanding its logistics segment.
 
Through its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Port Logistics, the company acquired a 70.37 per cent stake in Navkar Corporation for Rs 1,012 crore in June 2024. It is targeting a top line of Rs 8,000 crore for its logistics segment by FY30, with a 25 per cent Ebitda margin, said Singhvi.
 
The company’s net debt-to-Ebitda ratio stands at 0.4x on a trailing twelve months basis, while its cash and cash equivalents are worth Rs 4,845 crore as of December 31, 2024. Its net debt stands at around Rs 827 crore.
 
During the first nine months of FY25 (9M FY25), the company handled cargo of 85.7 million tonnes. It has set a guidance of 116–117 million tonnes for FY25.
 
The company’s revenue from operations in 9M FY25 grew 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,192.96 crore, while profit attributable to its owners increased 16.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 993.71 crore.
 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue from operations increased by 18.02 per cent, while profit attributable to the owners of the company grew by 11.24 per cent.

Topics : JSW Infrastructure Q3 results EBITDA Navkar Corporation

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

