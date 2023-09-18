FinMin enhances gratuity limit, insurance cover for insurance agents

The Finance Ministry on Monday approved the enhancement of the gratuity limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) agents, benefitting more than 1.3 million agents and bringing substantial improvements to their working conditions.

The ministry also increased the term insurance cover for the agents from the existing range of Rs 3,000-10,000 to Rs 25,000-1,50,000.

"This enhancement in term insurance will significantly benefit the families of deceased agents, offering them a more substantial welfare benefit," the ministry said in a statement.

The welfare measures are related to the amendments to LIC (Agents) Regulations, 2017, Enhancement of Gratuity Limit, and Uniform Rate of Family Pension, among others.

The ministry also enabled reappointed agents to be eligible for renewal commissions, thereby providing them with increased financial stability.

Currently, LIC agents are not eligible for renewal commission on any business completed under the old agency.

With regard to LIC employees, the ministry has also approved a family pension at a uniform rate of 30 per cent for the welfare of the families. This demand was raised by various public insurance pensioner bodies to increase and bring uniformity in the family pension rate.

In the past, the LIC Agents' Association has also raised demands to increase the gratuity from the current Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

"More than 1.3 million agents and more than 0.1 million regular employees, who play a pivotal role in the growth of LIC and the deepening of insurance penetration in India, will benefit from these welfare measures," the ministry said.