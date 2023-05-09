The increase in premium amount for life insurance has become the biggest concern for consumers, while affordability is becoming a more pressing matter, shows a new survey.

Delhi-based consumer insights and market research company Hansa Research on Tuesday conducted a survey that contains responses from nearly 3,300 life insurance policyholders in India. The report highlights three major barriers to customers' life insurance purchasing decisions -- behavioural biases/ perceived need, economic constraints/affordability, and perceived difficulty in a purchase.

The survey also added that digital behaviour is also on the rise across the customer journey, be it for pre-purchase information on the company website serving as the first frontier or service communication like payment reminders.

'Company does not keep in touch' is cited as the potential reason for customers leaving, according to 22 per cent of the people, suggests the report. In addition, eight out of ten customers would like the bank RM/agent to call or meet them after purchase at least once every six months, it said.