Adani-Hindenburg row: Plea seeks new SC panel with no conflicts of interest

A petitioner in the Adani-Hindenburg case in the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday filed an application saying that three members of the court-appointed expert panel, OP Bhatt, KV Kamath, and Somashekhar Sundaresan, have a potential 'conflict of interest' with the matter.

The application, filed by law student and petitioner Anamika Jaiswal, has asked for a fresh expert committee consisting of experts from the fields of finance, law, and stock market, who have impeccable integrity and who have no conflict of interest in the outcome of the instant matter.

The petitioner told the court that former chairman of State Bank of India, OP Bhatt, who is one of the members of the Expert Committee, is presently working as the Chairman of Greenko, a leading renewable energy company which is in partnership with Adani Group.

"Since March 2022, Greenko and Adani Group have been working in a close partnership to provide energy to Adani Group facilities in India. Greenko issued a press release dated March 14, 2022, regarding their partnership," the application reads.

The petitioner further states that Bhatt was examined by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in March 2018 in a case of alleged wrongdoing in disbursing loans to the former liquor baron and fugitive economic offender, Vijay Mallya. Mallya is accused of defrauding banks, including SBI, of US $1.2 billion.

"It is submitted that OP Bhatt served as the SBI chairman between 2006 and 2011 when the majority of these loans were advanced to Mallya’s companies. CBI has alleged that the SBI-led consortium of lenders did not conduct any 'forensic audit' despite being aware of the 'poor financial health' of Mallya’s companies," the petitioner submitted.

The petitioner also names KV Kamath, who was the chairman of ICICI Bank from 1996 to 2009. She states that Kamath was figured in the CBI First Information Report (FIR) in the ICICI Bank fraud case, which relates to Chanda Kochhar. Kochhar served as the managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Bank from 2009 to 2018. The application says the CBI had alleged that Kochhar and her family received various kickbacks over her tenure in lieu of loans provided to the Videocon group, many of which turned into non-performing assets (NPAs). "Kamath was the non-executive chairman of the bank when some of those loans were approved and a member of the committee that sanctioned/approved the loans," Jaiswal said.

The petitioner said that the third member of the expert committee, Somashekhar Sundaresan, also has a conflict of interest in the matter as he has been a lawyer representing Adani before various forums, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Based on the above submissions, the petitioner has asked for a fresh expert committee. "The petitioner respectfully submits that, in light of the above, there is an apprehension that the present expert committee would fail to inspire confidence among the people of the country. It is therefore respectfully prayed, a fresh expert committee may be constituted by this Honourable Court with experts from the fields of finance, law, and stock market with impeccable integrity, and who have no conflict of interest in the outcome of the instant matter," the application reads.

The next hearing in the case is likely on October 13.

The Supreme Court on March 2 formed an expert committee of five members headed by a retired judge to review regulatory mechanisms and protect investor interests in light of the report by American short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group of companies.

The committee consisted of OP Bhatt, Justice JP Devadhar (retired), Nandan Nilekani, KV Kamath, and Somashekhar Sundaresan as members, and former Supreme Court Judge AM Sapre headed the committee.

The expert panel on May 6 in its report had said it did not find any regulatory failure on the part of Sebi in relation to the way it has dealt with the affairs at Adani Group.

On the allegation of stock price manipulation at Adani Group companies, the committee had said there was no pattern of artificial trading or wash trades and no coherent pattern of abusive trading has come to light. The expert panel, however, noted that some entities took short positions prior to the publication of the Hindenburg report and profited from squaring off their positions as the stock prices of Adani Group companies crashed after the report. These entities are currently being investigated by Sebi, the report said.