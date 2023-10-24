close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Not perturbed by Air India's use of Russian airspace: Finnair India head

In response, Russia banned their carriers from using its airspace. However, there are no such restrictions on Indian carriers

Sakari Romu, General Manager, Finnair India
Premium

Sakari Romu, General Manager, Finnair India

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Finnair and other European carriers are not perturbed by Air India's use of Russian airspace, as the advantage the Indian carrier gains in terms of shorter flight time is not more than 1-1.5 hours, Sakari Romu, who heads India operations of the Finnish national carrier, told Business Standard.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, European and North American countries banned Russian carriers from using their airspace. In response, Russia banned their carriers from using its airspace. However, there are no
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Srinagar-Jammu Indigo flight enters Pak airspace due to inclement weather

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Air India's accumulated losses at FY23-end estimated at Rs 14,000 crore

Go First bankruptcy: IndiGo, SpiceJet good momentum plays, say analysts

Delhi's air quality continues to be "very poor", Mumbai's slightly better

Family dispute puts spanner in the works for JM Baxi Rs 2,500-cr IPO

From Adani to Torrent, India Inc taps overseas funds for local M&As

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta appoints Ajay Goel's as chief financial officer

RGIC takes legal opinion on Hinduja's plan to extinguish ESOPs of RCAP

Stationery player Cello World sets IPO price band at Rs 617-648 per share

Topics : Russia Air India Airspace

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon