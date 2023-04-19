close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Finolex Cables to invest Rs 200 cr to expand manufacturing capacity this yr

The Pune-based company said the Rs 200-crore capex will be deployed over the next few months to enhance the manufacturing capabilities at its Urse plant near Pune

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Finolex

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Finolex Cables, a leading manufacturer of electrical and telecommunication cables, on Wednesday announced a Rs 200-crore capex to expand its manufacturing capacity this fiscal.

The Pune-based company said the Rs 200-crore capex will be deployed over the next few months to enhance the manufacturing capabilities at its Urse plant near Pune. The plant serves the solar power, automotive and optical fibre sectors.

The Urse plant deploys radiation technology equipment to produce solar cables, using controlled electron e-beam technology. This will enable the company to produce high-quality solar cables and add value to the solar power industry.

Apart from electrical and telecom cables, the company also manufactures lighting products, electrical wiring accessories, switchgear, fans and water heaters. It has manufacturing facilities in Pimpri and Urse as well as in Goa and Uttarakhand.

Also Read

Nokia partners with Lightstorm to upgrade digital infrastructure in India

Finolex Cables expects to more than double turnover to Rs 11,000 cr

STL among world's first companies to develop 180 micron optical fibre

Finolex Cables hits over 4-yr high; stock up 15% in a week post strong Q3

Trai suggests using defence optical fibre for telecom coverage in Himachal

Rule changes that will make discoms solvent, won't raise political heat

Apple previews its 2nd store in Delhi, Cook to greet customers on Thursday

Apple previews Saket, New Delhi store after high-decibel Mumbai launch

Air France and KLM join 40 other global airlines on Verteil's NDC Platform

Zomato tells BSE most Blinkit stores have reopened after wage protests

Finolex Cables

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Finolex Cables | Investment | Capex

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

TCS best place to work in India, esports platforms make it to top list

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Audi sales double in Q1 of calendar year 2023, pre-owned car biz up 50%

Audi Q3
2 min read

Nokia partners with Lightstorm to upgrade digital infrastructure in India

Nokia new logo
2 min read

Ahead of Saket store launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet PM Modi today

Apple
2 min read

These are the non-IT sectors most eager to hire tech talent in India

jobs, job opening, hiring, job
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata nears deal to buy Wistron's iPhone factory for Rs 5,000 crore

tata, tata group
2 min read
Premium

With rising mercury across India, sales of white goods pick up finally

Cool stocks to beat the sizzling heat this summer
3 min read
Premium

Localisation plan: Indian firms to make key components for Apple

mobile phone manufacturing
4 min read

Tata Coffee reports 20% rise in profit on strong demand for March quarter

tata, tata group
1 min read

State Bank of India board approves raising of $2 billion from bonds in FY24

State Bank of India
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon