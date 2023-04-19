close

Air France and KLM join 40 other global airlines on Verteil's NDC Platform

Verteil customers will have access to shopping, booking, fully automated services, and private/ negotiated fares, among other features and services offered by the airlines

BS Reporter Chennai
air france

Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
Air France and KLM (AFKL) and Verteil, a leading NDC (new distribution capability) technology provider for over 40 global airlines since 2016, announced on Wednesday that AFKL's offers are now live on Verteil Direct Connect.
This integration will allow travel sellers to access AFKL's advanced NDC content directly through NDC-based comprehensive booking engine portal and universal NDC APIs. Verteil’s customers will have access to end-to-end NDC capabilities, including shopping, booking, fully automated servicing, and private / negotiated fares for multiple segments and market-specific requirements, through AFKL's NDC channel.

Additionally, customers will get access to the latest AFKL’s innovations supported via NDC, which includes features like continuous pricing, extra services, and personalised options. Air France and KLM will also keep improving these features over time.
"We fully support Air France and KLM in their exciting journey, offering travel sellers differentiated content and innovative product offerings via the unconstrained and technologically superior NDC channel,” said Jerrin Jos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Verteil Technologies.

“Our ongoing transformational journey in the airline distribution space is progressing significantly. We are currently implementing changes with several airline partners and investing heavily in building product capabilities to support advanced functionality for travel sellers' diverse business models,” he said

Air France | Aviation

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 3:24 PM IST

