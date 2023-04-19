close

Apple previews its 2nd store in Delhi, Cook to greet customers on Thursday

After receiving huge crowds at the Mumbai retail store, Apple on Wednesday previewed its second physical store in the country, at Select CityWalk mall in New Delhi

Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
After receiving huge crowds at the Mumbai retail store, Apple on Wednesday previewed its second physical store in the country, at Select CityWalk mall in New Delhi.

Delhi's first Apple Store, to be inaugurated by the company's CEO Tim Cook on Thursday, will offer personalised support and unique experiences for customers to discover the technology.

"We're thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.

"Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services," she added.

The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a 18 states in and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert.

"Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions," said Apple.

At Apple Saket, "Today at Apple" programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalised customer experience.

Topics : Apple Inc | Apple store

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

