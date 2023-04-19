close

Apple previews Saket, New Delhi store after high-decibel Mumbai launch

Carbon-neutral outlet opens Thursday, April 20; dedicated Apple Pickup station makes it easier for customers to buy online, collect devices in-store at their convenience

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Apple

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
After the high decibel launch of its first store in BKC Mumbai India, Apple today previewed Apple Saket, New Delhi.
Apple Saket will welcome customers through a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India. The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple’s operations in India run on 100 per cent renewable energy and are carbon neutral.

The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. They’re excited to help customers in Delhi discover and shop for the latest Apple products, including the new iPhone 14 in yellow, with its powerful camera features and groundbreaking safety capabilities.
“We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services.”

For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.
Apple Saket will be an exciting hub for inspiration and education, offering customers free, daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple. Sessions will help customers unleash their creativity and get the most out of their devices. Led by Apple Creatives, who are themselves talented artists and creators, the sessions range from basics and how-to lessons to using professional-grade programmes.

At Apple Saket, Today at Apple programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalised customer experience. For photographers, musicians, artists, or even first-time Apple customers, Apple Saket has a diverse offering of Today at Apple sessions such as: Skills: Getting Started with iPhone, Tips: Edit Your Photos on iPhone, Art Lab for Kids: Make Your Own Emoji among others.
Apple Saket opens Thursday, April 20, at 10 a.m. IST in New Delhi.

--with agency inputs
Topics : Apple Phones | iPhone sales in India

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 3:37 PM IST

