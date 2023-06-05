Fintech firm BharatPe appoints Kohinoor Biswas as Head of Consumer Lending



Biswas brings in experience of over 14 years in various aspects of consumer lending, cards portfolio management, business strategy, and digital initiatives and has served in leadership positions at major banking and financial institutions. He has worked with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, JP Morgan Chase, and American Express. Fintech platform BharatPe on Monday appointed Kohinoor Biswas as the Head of Consumer Lending, the company said in a statement. Biswas will take the helm of the company’s ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) product postpe and report to BharatPe’s CFO and interim CEO, Nalin Negi.



“I am delighted to welcome Kohinoor Biswas to the BharatPe family and look forward to partnering with him to build postpe 2.0,” said Nalin Negi, CFO and interim CEO. Launched in 2021, postpe is the company’s credit-first consumer vertical, which enables customers to avail interest-free credit of up to Rs 10 lakh.



Biswas’ is BharatPe’s third appointment for a leadership position. Earlier, the company had announced the appointment of Aparna Kuppuswamy as Chief Risk Officer, BharatPe Group, and Sandeep Indurkar as Chief Business Officer- Banking and Alliances. postpe has clocked over 8 million downloads and recorded an annualised TPV (Total Payments Volume) of over Rs 5,000 crore. “I look forward to strengthening the existing relationships with the postpe customers by offering new credit products as well as new payment and commerce use cases. I am confident that we will be able to build new-age lending products that appeal to a larger customer set,” Biswas added.

In 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a small finance bank (SFB) license to the Centrum Group-BharatPe consortium. The BharatPe Group also received an in-principle nod from RBI to operate as an online payment aggregator in January 2023.