close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Plutus Wealth acquires MTAR Technologies' shares for Rs 247 crore

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Plutus bought 13,15,000 shares of MTAR Technologies

Press Trust of India New Delhi
In the case of Vedanta, the promoter entities have pledged their entire stake to raise funds

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Plutus Wealth Management on Monday acquired shares of MTAR Technologies for Rs 247 crore through an open market transaction.

MTAR Technologies is a precision engineering solutions company.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Plutus bought 13,15,000 shares of MTAR Technologies.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 1,880.02 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 247.22 crore.

Meanwhile, promoters of MTAR Technologies -- Usha Reddy Chigarapalli, Anitha Reddy Dwaram and Kavitha Reddy Gangapatnam -- offloaded 11.20 lakh shares, amounting to 3.6 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were sold in the range of Rs 1,880-1,880.15 per piece, as per the bulk deal data.

Also Read

Household wealth optimism collapses, finds Edelman Trust Barometer

Entrepreneurs create wealth; it is time to celebrate their spirit

Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 10.43 trn in last 5 days of market rally

Govt clarifies foreign funds can own over 51% stake in IDBI Bank

DIPAM extends last date for submission of EoI for IDBI stake sale

Growing beyond years: From 100 to 1.2 mn sellers, Amazon turns 10 in India

Listed companies garner Rs 63,300-crore from equity, debt in April

IndiGo aims to carry 100 million passengers in FY24: CEO Pieter Elbers

Vedanta's Rs 2,632-crore brand fee helps VRL repay part of its debt

NCLT to hear Go First lessors' plea, directs IRP to file reply in one week

On Monday, shares of MTAR Technologies gained 0.19 per cent to close at Rs 1,896.90 each on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : share sales BSE Markets

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
4 min read

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Embassy RIET
2 min read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon
3 min read

Nava Ltd more than halves its total liabilities to Rs 1,707 crore

debt
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Competition commission of India, CCI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon