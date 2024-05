Flipkart Grocery records 1.6X y-o-y growth; scales up operations in metros

Overall, the 'grocery and food retail market' is the largest segment of the Indian retail sector, valued at $570 billion in 2021, according to analysts. This is forecast to rise to $850 billion by 2025

E-commerce firm Flipkart has recorded a 1.6X year-on-year growth in its grocery business. The company said this significant milestone is a testament to its commitment to providing the best online shopping experience to pan-India consumers with a wide selection of daily essentials at great prices and convenience.

As part of its expansion journey, Flipkart is deepening its reach in metros such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. It is also expanding in tier-2+ towns across Bharat, with consumers driving growth in cities like Aurangabad, Bankura, Bokaro, Chhatarpur, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Krishnanagar, and Visakhapatnam.

Flipkart competes with players such as Amazon, Reliance's