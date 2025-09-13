Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 07:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Flipkart Internet FY25 revenue rises 14%, losses narrow 37% on IPO prep

Flipkart Internet, the marketplace arm of Flipkart, posted ₹20,493 crore in revenue and cut losses to ₹1,494 crore in FY25, as the Walmart-owned firm readies for a public listing

Flipkart generates income primarily from marketplace operations, logistics services, and advertising (Photo: Reuters)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Flipkart Internet, the marketplace arm of e-commerce giant Flipkart, reported revenue of ₹20,493 crore in FY25, a 14 per cent increase over the previous year. Net losses narrowed 37 per cent to ₹1,494 crore, according to regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies.
 
The revenue growth marks a slowdown from the 21 per cent rise in FY24. The company had posted more than 20 per cent growth in each of the two preceding years.
 
Flipkart generates income primarily from marketplace operations, logistics services, and advertising.
 
In FY25, advertising revenue rose 27 per cent to ₹6,317 crore from ₹4,973 crore a year earlier. Revenue from marketplace fees more than doubled to ₹7,751 crore, compared with ₹3,734 crore in FY24. In contrast, income from logistics services fell sharply to ₹4,224 crore from ₹6,838 crore the previous year.
 
 
Total expenses rose 8 per cent year-on-year to ₹22,311 crore. Employee benefit expenses declined 8 per cent to ₹4,748 crore, while marketing costs surged 37 per cent to ₹4,100 crore, accounting for about 18 per cent of total expenses.
 
In July, Flipkart carried out an employee stock option (ESOP) buyback valued at $50 million, with about 7,000 employees expected to benefit.
 
Flipkart, headquartered and operating in India, is also relocating its holding company from Singapore to India. The Walmart-owned firm, valued at around $36 billion, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) within the next 12–15 months, according to sources.
 

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

