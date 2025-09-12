Friday, September 12, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Giorgio Armani's Will directs heirs to sell majority stake, consider IPO

Giorgio Armani's Will directs heirs to sell majority stake, consider IPO

The late designer's will calls for an initial 15 per cent sale within 18 months, followed by up to 54.9 per cent more in 3-5 years

Giorgio Armani

According to the will that was reviewed by Reuters, luxury giant LVMH, high-end eyewear leader EssilorLuxottica, and beauty major L'Oreal should be a priority. (Photo: Reuters)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Late fashion designer Giorgio Armani's will instructs heirs to sell a 15 per cent stake in the Italian fashion house within 18 months, according to a Reuters report. The will also says that once the initial transaction is completed, another 30-54.9 per cent stake should be transferred to the same buyer within 3-5 years of his demise.
 
Alternatively, the heirs may also consider an initial public offering (IPO) for the fashion house, the will stated.

LVMH, L'Oreal, EssilorLuxottica a priority

According to the will that was reviewed by Reuters, luxury giant LVMH, high-end eyewear leader EssilorLuxottica, and beauty major L'Oreal should be a priority.
 
 
The Will also directs the heirs to consider other fashion and luxury firms with which Armani has commercial ties for a future sale.

Armani was the sole major shareholder

The late fashion designer was the sole major shareholder of the firm that he had set up with his late partner and Italian architect Sergio Galeotti in the 1970s. Till the very end, Armani maintained a stronghold on all creative and managerial decisions, leaving no one behind to take over the empire. 

Also Read

Giorgio Armani

As Giorgio Armani passes away, a look at the legacy of the king of fashion

apparel industry

CMAI warns GST hike on apparel above ₹2,500 to be 'death knell' for sector

fsn e-commerce nykaa

High valuation caps Nykaa's upside despite strong Q1 and margin gainspremium

A team of experts from Prada visits Kolhapur on Wednesday to interact with artisans and assess manufacturing process of the local footwear, days after the Italian fashion brand was accused of appropriating the region's famous flat sandals.

Parliament panel calls for global promotion of Indian leather products

Laurent GardinierLaurent Gardinier

Relais & Châteaux adds Jaipur's Sarvato, eyes growth in new states

 
According to Reuters, the fashion giant generated relatively stable revenue of $2.7 billion in 2024; however, profits shrank amid a broad industry recession.

Giorgio Armani empire

The Giorgio Armani empire spans several distinct brands, each catering to different markets. The flagship Giorgio Armani line offers high-end ready-to-wear, accessories, and bespoke tailoring.
 
Emporio Armani targets a younger, trend-conscious audience with contemporary fashion, while A|X Armani Exchange focuses on casual, urban-inspired wear. EA7 Emporio Armani delivers sportswear and athleisure, and Armani Junior caters to children.
 
Armani also extends into lifestyle with Armani Casa for luxury home décor, Armani Dolci for gourmet chocolates, and Armani Fiori for floral arrangements.
 
 
 

More From This Section

Alibaba

Alibaba to raise $3.2 bn via convertible bonds to fuel cloud, global push

Hyundai

Hyundai CEO says Georgia battery plant faces 2-3 month delay after raid

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS inks pact with C-DAC to develop India's sovereign cloud ecosystem

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

Coal India to enhance workers' ex-gratia to ₹25 lakh from Sept 17: Minister

SBI, State Bank Of India

FSIB picks Ravi Ranjan to succeed Vinay Tonse as SBI Managing Director

Topics : fashion industry luxury watches Luxury market BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon