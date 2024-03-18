Flipkart's quick-commerce foray: Will Zepto and Blinkit feel the pinch?

Eight years ago, Flipkart started a new service called Nearby to deliver fruit, vegetable, soap, and other everyday items from supermarkets to customers within an hour of receiving the order. Nearby shut down in less than five months because of insufficient customer demand and unsustainably thin margins.



Five years after Nearby, in 2020, Flipkart stirred itself again and launched Flipkart Quick, a 90-minute grocery delivery service. The delivery time was later reduced to 30 to 45 minutes. Within five months, Flipkart scaled Quick down substantially and, instead, chose to focus on Supermart, its next-day grocery delivery service.



Now, the Bengaluru-based