Flipkart crosses 1.4 mn sellers ahead of its annual shopping event

Businesses are using e-commerce to digitise and modernise themselves, says company

Flipkart

Photo: Bloomberg

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 4:11 PM IST
Flipkart now has more than 1.4 million sellers on its platform — a 27 per cent growth year-on-year, said the e-commerce company on Thursday ahead of its tenth The Big Billion Days (TBBD) shopping event.

The Walmart-owned e-commerce firm said the number signifies the growing ecosystem of sellers and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) in the country. These businesses are using e-commerce to digitise and modernise themselves and expand their market reach, it said.

“We are encouraged by the participation of sellers from across India in the opportunities that the digital economy provides, while creating lakhs of new jobs,” said Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate officer, Flipkart Group.

New sellers joining the platform are spread across India and are based in Metro and Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities such as Jammu, Kanyakumari, Kollam, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Thrissur and Vellore. Most new sellers have products under lifestyle, books and general merchandise (BGM), and home categories, said the company.

Flipkart will start the festive season with its Sale Price Live (SPL) event in the coming week that has been introduced for sellers in a lead-up to TBBD. This SPL is designed to encourage sellers to offer their products at attractive prices, equivalent to what they would provide during TBBD. This helps in their growth ahead of the festive shopping season.

“As we gear up for the festive season, we remain steadfast in our mission to propel seller success through innovative tools and initiatives,” said Rakesh Krishnan, vice president and head, marketplace, Flipkart.

Ahead of TBBD, Flipkart Seller Hub recently concluded an extensive series of seller conclaves spanning several major cities - Delhi, Surat, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. More than 4,500 entrepreneurs participated in various informative sessions. These seller conclaves have played a pivotal role in equipping entrepreneurs with valuable insights, growth strategies, and essential skills to cater to the ever-growing demand of over 450 million customers.

“Flipkart has nurtured my growth, from navigating the initial stages easily through the 10-minute onboarding process to witnessing increased operational efficiency and customer insights,” said Salman Sheikh, a Flipkart seller who owns a lighting and audio business named Good Price Store.

Topics : Flipkart Flipkart big billion days sale MSMEs E-commerce firms

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

