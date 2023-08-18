Flipkart kicks off seller conclave ahead of Big Billion Days festive event

E-commerce company Flipkart has launched a pan-India initiative that includes a series of seller conclaves, the first of which took place in Delhi. These conclaves are designed to empower sellers through interactive sessions, providing insights into customer demands, buying trends, and other growth-related strategies by the Flipkart marketplace. The aim is to enhance their readiness for 'The Big Billion Days' (TBBD) event during the festive season. The first conclave in Delhi attracted over 1,200 entrepreneurs.

As Flipkart gears up for the 10th edition of its annual flagship event, TBBD, the seller conclaves intend to arm sellers with the essential skills, insights, and tools they need to succeed in their entrepreneurial ventures.

“We believe that these events reinforce our commitment to supporting and empowering our sellers by providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the e-commerce ecosystem,” remarked Rakesh Krishnan, Vice President and Head of Marketplace at Flipkart.

The conclave also highlighted ways in which sellers can enhance their online presence by effectively utilising the power of e-commerce. It further acquainted them with Flipkart's advanced analytics tools to enable data-driven decisions.

In an era of increased consumer spending and heightened demand, sellers can take advantage of the platform's services to strategically position their products, refine their offerings, and foster growth.

“These are designed to empower sellers like me to succeed in the competitive e-commerce landscape,” commented Ankush Aggarwal, owner of Jugmug Shoes, one of the participating sellers. “I am now better equipped to make data-driven decisions and apply my learnings from here to further grow my business.”

Encouraged by the success of the seller conclave in Delhi, Flipkart plans to extend this series of events to other cities across India.

In related news, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of the Flipkart Group, met with Singapore's Minister for Communications & Information, Josephine Teo, during her visit to Flipkart’s office in Bengaluru. According to a statement from Flipkart, the two discussed the future of e-commerce and the latest advancements in cutting-edge technology.