Flipkart to generate over 1,00,000 jobs ahead of the festive season

Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart said it will generate over 1,00,000 new job opportunities across its supply chain, including fulfilment and sortation centres, and delivery hubs.

The Walmart-owned e-commerce firm is gearing up to mark the 10th edition of its annual flagship event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD), by the end of this month. In the run-up to the festive season, Flipkart is looking at hiring and creating lakhs of seasonal jobs across its pan-India supply chain to cater to customer demand during the festive season.

“The complexity and scale during TBBD require us to scale up for capacity, storage, placement, sorting, packaging, human resources, training, delivery, and the entire supply chain, and this scale is always unprecedented,” said Hemant Badri, senior vice president and head of supply chain, customer experience, and e-commerce, Flipkart Group. “This year, we are also creating over a lakh new job opportunities in our supply chain while also investing in skilling initiatives to deliver an elevated customer experience as we strengthen our footprint across the country.”

These seasonal jobs include local kirana delivery partners, women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and others. This year, Flipkart has scaled its supply chain with last-mile distribution hubs and large-scale fulfilment centres, strengthening its reach in Tier-III cities and beyond. It has added more than 19 lakh square feet of space across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana. The e-commerce firm is also planning to deliver more than 40 per cent of shipments during the festive event through our Kirana delivery programme.

“This year, we plan to deliver more than 40 per cent of shipments through our Kirana delivery programme,” said Badri. “As we continue to broaden our supply chain capabilities each year, we aim to not only enhance the prosperity of our partners but also to amplify their contributions in expanding our delivery spectrum of diverse products across remote corners of India.”

Flipkart is undertaking specially curated skilling initiatives through its training programmes for the workforce that joins the supply chain. This also helps significantly boost local employment and the economy. All hired personnel undergo training in the supply chain process for their respective function and are trained to handle hand-held devices, PoS (Point of Sale) machines, scanners, and various mobile applications. As a result, these employees become future-ready to work in tech-driven supply chains, food tech, and other allied industries.

The festive season and the Big Billion Days serve as key drivers for incremental growth of the entire ecosystem, including kirana delivery partners, sellers, MSMEs, artisans, weavers, and warehouse personnel. Flipkart said this enables them to capitalise on the increased shipment deliveries nationwide, significantly elevate their income, and prosper within the supply chain framework.

Flipkart’s rival, Amazon, is also expected to start its biggest sale event, ‘The Great Indian Festival,’ by the end of this month.