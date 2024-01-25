Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Food delivery giant Swiggy to slash 6% of workforce to trim costs: Report

The job cuts would impact about 350-400 employees across teams including technology, call centre, and corporate roles, the report said, the report stated

Swiggy

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian food delivery startup Swiggy is set to lay off 6% of its workforce as it seeks to reduce costs and increase profitability ahead of its initial public offer (IPO), the Economic Times reported on Thursday.
The job cuts would impact about 350-400 employees across teams including technology, call centre, and corporate roles, the report said, citing sources.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Swiggy will lay off employees gradually over the coming weeks, it added.
Swiggy did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.
The Softbank Group-backed company slashed about 380 jobs early last year, citing challenging macroeconomic conditions.
Swiggy is aiming for an IPO a between July-September after halting the process last year due to weak markets.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Swiggy shareholder Prosus may receive promoter tag in platform's IPO launch

Swiggy raises platform fee by 50% to Rs 3 on food delivery orders

Food, quick delivery platforms clock all-time high orders on New Year's Eve

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

Microsoft Translator adds two new languages, Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri

Mukund Rao joins engineering services firm Xoriant as prez, global markets

Swiggy planning fresh layoffs; may cut 7% from 6,000-strong workforce

JSW Group enters defence business; to manufacture military trucks

Adani Green Energy raises Rs 2,337 crore capital through issue of warrants

Topics : Swiggy Indian workforce online food delivery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon