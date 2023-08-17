Confirmation

Footwear maker Bata India in partnership talks with Adidas: Report

The retailer, which houses brands such as Hush Puppies and Scholl, is likely to tie up with Adidas for the Indian market, as per the report

bata store, shoes, footwear, sandals

Bata India, the flagship of Netherlands-based Bata BN, has more than 2,050 stores across the country, according to its latest annual report | Photo: Sanjay K Sharma

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 12:28 PM IST
Footwear manufacturer Bata India is in talks with sportswear giant Adidas for a strategic partnership, CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources.
The retailer, which houses brands such as Hush Puppies and Scholl, is likely to tie up with Adidas for the Indian market, as per the report.
Bata India, the flagship of Netherlands-based Bata BN, has more than 2,050 stores across the country, according to its latest annual report.
The talks with Adidas are likely at an advanced stage with final deal contours in the works, CNBC-TV18 said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The report came in after the Gurugram-based manufacturer in its annual report mentioned that it has expanded its range of "sneaker" shoes to more than 500 of its stores in a bid to cater to increased youthwear demand.
Adidas and Bata India did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bata India adidas Footwear manufacturers

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

