Train delays reduced by 8% in 2024; Vande Bharat lateness rose 21%

Train delays reduced by 8% in 2024; Vande Bharat lateness rose 21%

Delays on mail, express, and superfast trains reduced by 6%

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

Mail, express, and superfast trains saw an average delay of 39 minutes last year. (File Image)

Dhruvaksh Saha Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Delays of passenger trains across the country reduced by 8 per cent in 2024, with median delays across the Indian Railways passenger network dropping to 18 minutes from 20 minutes in 2023, said railway ticketing platform RailYatri, based on data aggregated on its platform.
 
While Vande Bharat Express – India’s flagship premium train – remained among India’s most punctual trains, its average delay increased by 21 per cent over the last year, the platform said. The train had an average delay of 17 minutes last year, with a median delay of 8 minutes in 2024.
 
“Train travellers in many states have benefitted from significant reductions in delays. Passengers travelling in Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Gujarat reported notable improvements in punctuality, with reductions in delays ranging from 16 per cent to 32 per cent in 2024, making travel more predictable and convenient in these regions,” the platform said on Thursday.
 
 
On a state level, West Bengal saw a 16 per cent increase in average delays, with an average delay of 48 minutes. Average train delays in Odisha increased by 5 per cent, in Tamil Nadu by 4 per cent, Kerala by 3 per cent, and Assam by 2 per cent.
 
The lowest median delays were seen in Gujarat, at 10 minutes, followed by Tamil Nadu at 14 minutes, Delhi (14 minutes), and Punjab at 15 minutes.
 
The highest median delays by states were recorded in Goa (41 minutes), Odisha (35 minutes), Telangana (35 minutes), Uttar Pradesh (23 minutes), and Chhattisgarh (22 minutes).
 
Mail, express, and superfast trains saw an average delay of 39 minutes last year. “Train travellers on these workhorses of Indian Railways (constituting nearly 60 per cent of long-distance trains in India) saw a 6 per cent improvement in delays compared to 2023. Attributed as the poor cousin of Shatabdi trains and designed for daily commuter communities, intercity train travellers saw nearly 8 per cent improvement in punctuality in 2024,” RailYatri said.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

