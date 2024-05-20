FSIB to interview eligible candidates for SBI Chairman post on May 21

FSIB would recommend the name and the final decision would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, is scheduled to interview eligible candidates for the post of SBI chairman on Tuesday, sources said.

Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) will interview the eligible MDs of the bank to select a replacement for Dinesh Khara, who will be superannuating on August 28, when he turns 63, the upper age limit for the SBI Chairman position.

As per the convention, the chairman is appointed from a pool of serving managing directors of SBI, the country's largest lender.

FSIB is headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former secretary of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The members of the government-appointed selection panel are Financial Services Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises Secretary and an RBI Deputy Governor.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.