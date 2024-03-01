Future Generali India Life Insurance appoints Alok Rungta as MD & CEO

Future Generali India Life Insurance on Friday said Alok Rungta will be its managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) from April 1, 2024 subject to regulatory approvals.

Rungta, a chartered accountant, is currently deputy CEO and chief financial officer (CFO) and brings a “wealth of experience and expertise to his new role”, said the company in a statement. Bruce De Broize will serve as MD & CEO until March 31.

"Alok’s appointment as MD & CEO marks a significant moment for Future Generali India Life Insurance. His leadership skills and deep understanding of diverse markets positions him well to steer the company towards continued growth. As a group, we have constantly invested in development programs that are designed to equip our employees with the skills and experience they need to reach their full potential, while nurturing their talent. Alok’s elevation is a true testimony of the success of an effective planning,” said Jaime Anchustegui Melgarejo, CEO international at Generali.

Rungta has more than 25 years of experience and before becoming CFO at Future Generali he held executive positions at insurance companies in the Philippines, Hong Kong and India. He was instrumental in transforming Future Generali India’s customer acquisition, engagement, sales innovation, and digital enablement operations.

"Being a part of Future Generali India Life Insurance, elevating a leadership position is both a privilege and a progression. I'm committed to continuing the good work of my predecessors, focusing on steady growth and creating a difference. Leading in the dynamic Indian market, my goal is to bring new ideas, expand our reach, and ensure we add value to the lives of our customers and stakeholders," said Rungta.