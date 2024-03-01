Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mahindra & Mahindra wholesales increase 24% to 72,923 units in February

The company's total dispatches to its dealers stood at 58,801 units in February 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra | Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said its total sales increased 24 per cent to 72,923 units in February.
The company's total dispatches to its dealers stood at 58,801 units in February 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Mumbai-based auto major's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose 40 per cent to 42,401 units last month against 30,358 in February last year, the auto major said in a statement.
"In our endeavour to make some of our SUVs available faster to consumers, we launched the Scorpio N Z8S variant and the Thar Earth edition this month," Mahindra & Mahindra President (Automotive Division) Veejay Nakra said.
The company's total tractor sales last month stood at 21,672 units, a dip of 16 per cent as compared to 25,791 units in the same month last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

M&M reports highest-ever SUV, commercial vehicle monthly sales in October

Passenger vehicles, 3-wheelers report highest ever sales in October: Siam

Passenger vehicles in fast lane: 2024 begins with 75% surge in inventory

Passenger vehicles wholesales grow 14% in Jan, retail catches up

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales up 9% in Aug, exports rise: Siam

Zara is reopening its shops in this country after a two-year hiatus

Google to take action against 10 apps in India for not paying service fee

Adani Energy in early talks for up to $500 million dollar bond issue

RBI clears appointment of S Ravindran as part-time chairman of TMB

Welspun secures Rs 4,123 crore order from BMC for water treatment plant

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra Passenger vehicle market share passenger vehicle sales Passenger Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon