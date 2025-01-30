Business Standard

Home / Companies / News / Gail Q3 results: Consolidated net profit up 27.7% to Rs 4,081 crore

Gail Q3 results: Consolidated net profit up 27.7% to Rs 4,081 crore

One-time exceptional gain of Rs. 2440 crores from international arbitration boosts revenue

GAIL

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An exceptional gain of Rs 2,440 crore propelled state-run natural gas supplier Gail's consolidated net profit to Rs 4,081 crore in the third quarter (October-December) of 2024-25 (FY25). Attributable to equity holders of the parent, the net profit was a 27.7 per cent rise from the Rs 3,194.62 crore earned in Q3FY24. Net profit was 51.5 per cent higher sequentially, up from Rs 2,693.55 crore.
 
Gail reported a 6.23 per cent rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 36,937 crore in Q3, up from Rs 34,767.84 crore in Q3FY24. However, an exceptional gain of Rs 2,440.03 crore boosted Gail's revenue for the quarter. Gail reached a legal settlement with a former subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom in connection with pending arbitration proceedings.
 
 
The settlement will see SEFE Marketing & Trading Singapore Pte Ltd pay $285 million to Gail (India) for non-payment of LNG volumes in 2023 and includes the withdrawal of the arbitration proceedings before the London Court of International Arbitration. The entity is a subsidiary of Germany’s SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH.
 
Meanwhile, the company's expenses remained steady at Rs 34,876.45 crore, up 10.34 per cent from Rs 31,607.96 crore. This included purchases of Rs 29,380.5 crore worth of stock-in-trade in Q3, 15.7 per cent higher than the Rs 25,386.4 crore worth of purchases made in Q3FY24.
 
Gail said it has incurred a capex of Rs 10,100 crore in 2024-25, mainly on petrochemicals, pipelines, and operational capex. The estimated revenue for 2025-26 is Rs 8,480 crore.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

